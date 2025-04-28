Massive Power Outage Shakes Spain and Portugal

On Monday, an extensive power outage plunged vast regions of Spain and Portugal into darkness, causing widespread disruptions. Spanish power grid operator, Red Electrica, is actively collaborating with various energy companies to restore power swiftly.

According to reports from Spanish radio stations, parts of Madrid's underground transport system faced evacuations, while traffic gridlocks overwhelmed the city center after traffic lights ceased to operate.

The Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, E-Redes, stated it is reestablishing connections in stages. Observers noted that this issue extends beyond Spain, citing it as a broader European problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)