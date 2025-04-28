Left Menu

Massive Power Outage Shakes Spain and Portugal

A significant power outage affected large areas of Spain and Portugal, leading to disruptions in public transport and traffic chaos in Madrid. Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica collaborates with energy firms to address the issue, which is reported as part of a broader European problem.

28-04-2025
On Monday, an extensive power outage plunged vast regions of Spain and Portugal into darkness, causing widespread disruptions. Spanish power grid operator, Red Electrica, is actively collaborating with various energy companies to restore power swiftly.

According to reports from Spanish radio stations, parts of Madrid's underground transport system faced evacuations, while traffic gridlocks overwhelmed the city center after traffic lights ceased to operate.

The Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, E-Redes, stated it is reestablishing connections in stages. Observers noted that this issue extends beyond Spain, citing it as a broader European problem.

