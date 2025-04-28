Massive Power Outage Shakes Spain and Portugal
A significant power outage affected large areas of Spain and Portugal, leading to disruptions in public transport and traffic chaos in Madrid. Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica collaborates with energy firms to address the issue, which is reported as part of a broader European problem.
On Monday, an extensive power outage plunged vast regions of Spain and Portugal into darkness, causing widespread disruptions. Spanish power grid operator, Red Electrica, is actively collaborating with various energy companies to restore power swiftly.
According to reports from Spanish radio stations, parts of Madrid's underground transport system faced evacuations, while traffic gridlocks overwhelmed the city center after traffic lights ceased to operate.
The Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, E-Redes, stated it is reestablishing connections in stages. Observers noted that this issue extends beyond Spain, citing it as a broader European problem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Real Madrid Clinches Victory Despite Mbappé's Red Card Drama
Real Madrid's Defiant Champions League Comeback Quest
No Champions Glory: Mbappé's Rocky Start at Real Madrid
Arsenal's Dramatic Triumph Over Real Madrid - A New Era in Champions League
Real Madrid's Battle for Redemption: Ancelotti Eyes LaLiga Comeback