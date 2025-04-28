Political Clash Erupts in Assam Over Pakistan Allegations

In a charged political climate, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi undertook visits to Pakistan and Nepal. Sarma announced on Monday that he intends to present evidence supporting these claims ahead of September.

The controversy intensified after a heated exchange unfolded on social media platform X, with Sarma questioning Gogoi about a purported 15-day visit to Pakistan and the nature of the trip. The Chief Minister further inquired whether Gogoi's wife was receiving a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing in India, and sought clarity on the citizenship status of Gogoi's family.

Congress MP Gogoi quickly retaliated, questioning whether Sarma would resign if he failed to substantiate his claims. He also challenged Sarma on issues concerning alleged exploitation by the coal mafia in Assam. The public feud continues to unfold as both leaders exchange accusations and demand transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)