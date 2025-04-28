Revamping Agriculture: KVKs at the Forefront of Change

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday instructed 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to play a pivotal role in evolving farming practices across India. He emphasized that these centers, functioning as farm science hubs, have the potential to spearhead revolutionary changes within the agricultural sector.

During a virtual meeting with agricultural stakeholders nationwide, Chouhan highlighted the necessity for KVKs to collaborate with state governments. The aim is to conduct farmer awareness initiatives geared towards the upcoming Kharif sowing season. He outlined a six-point strategy focusing on enhancing production, cost reduction, fair crop pricing, loss compensation, diversification, and promotion of natural farming.

Chouhan noted the sector's significance, with agriculture contributing approximately 18% to the GDP and directly involving about 45% of the population. Representatives from Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes and KVK leadership discussed successes and future plans in the forum. The minister also called for a comprehensive awareness campaign emphasizing water conservation, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'More Crop Per Drop' vision, and suggested a reward system for outstanding KVKs from next year.

