Left Menu

Delhi Court Closes Chapter on CWG Corruption Case

The Delhi Court's decision to close the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption case ends a long-standing inquiry. The court concluded that no evidence of money laundering or scheduled offenses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was found, closing a significant chapter in India's legal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:48 IST
Delhi Court Closes Chapter on CWG Corruption Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, the Delhi Court has officially closed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) corruption case. This marks the completion of an extensive probe that had stretched over several years.

The case predominantly revolved around allegations against notable figures such as Suresh Kalmadi, the former Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and Lalit Bhanot, the then Secretary General. The claims centered on financial irregularities in the awarding and execution of two significant contracts related to the CWG, allegedly resulting in financial losses for the Organizing Committee and undue gains for certain entities.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, in approving the ED's closure report, noted that the alleged money laundering offense, as defined under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), could not be substantiated due to the absence of 'proceeds of crime.' Furthermore, no scheduled offense was found to be committed, reinforcing the decision to terminate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025