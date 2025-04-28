Delhi Court Closes Chapter on CWG Corruption Case

In a significant judicial decision, the Delhi Court has officially closed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) corruption case. This marks the completion of an extensive probe that had stretched over several years.

The case predominantly revolved around allegations against notable figures such as Suresh Kalmadi, the former Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and Lalit Bhanot, the then Secretary General. The claims centered on financial irregularities in the awarding and execution of two significant contracts related to the CWG, allegedly resulting in financial losses for the Organizing Committee and undue gains for certain entities.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, in approving the ED's closure report, noted that the alleged money laundering offense, as defined under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), could not be substantiated due to the absence of 'proceeds of crime.' Furthermore, no scheduled offense was found to be committed, reinforcing the decision to terminate the case.

