Suresh Kalmadi: A Life of Achievements and Controversies

Suresh Kalmadi, a dominant force in Indian sports administration for over two decades, passed away in Pune. Known for his dynamic leadership, Kalmadi's career was marked by both monumental achievements and controversies.

Kalmadi, born in Madras in 1944 and an Indian Air Force veteran, ventured into politics following his stint as a pilot and instructor. His political journey saw him hold positions such as Pune Youth Congress chief, and later, a close aide to prominent leaders like Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

His tenure as the Indian Olympic Association president from 1996 to 2011 was both illustrious and contentious. While he was pivotal in bringing prestigious events like the Commonwealth Games and International Marathon to India, his legacy was tarnished by corruption scandals, despite a clean chit from the Enforcement Directorate.