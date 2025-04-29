Teen Philanthropist Opens 21st Library to Empower Women in Hyderabad

In a remarkable effort to empower women through literacy, 13-year-old Akarshana Sathish has inaugurated her 21st library at the Seva Bharathi Training Centre for Women, Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad. Stocked with 600 books, mostly Telugu motivational stories and general knowledge, the library aims to inspire and educate women at the centre.

The event was graced by Jennifer Larson, U.S. Consulate General for Hyderabad, as the Chief Guest. Larson praised Akarshana's initiative, calling it 'inspiring.' She highlighted the importance of libraries as havens of hope, education, and inspiration, emphasizing that 'books are companions, they are teachers and windows to the world.'

Akarshana's 'The Open Libraries Forum' now boasts 21 libraries with over 14,600 books donated across Telangana and Tamil Nadu, impacting underserved communities. At the event, Akarshana, a 9th grader recognized by national leaders, expressed her belief in the transformative power of books and announced her upcoming Metro Library Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)