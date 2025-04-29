Social Media Stir: Arrests Over Objectionable Content in India

In Lucknow, police have detained a man named Irfan Ali over accusations of posting tampered images of significant national figures, such as Prime Minister Modi, and other political leaders. The digital alterations, accompanied by provocative comments, rapidly spread across social media, eliciting strong reactions from the public and officials alike.

Authorities at the Mahigava police station discovered several controversial posts on Ali's Facebook account, with content potentially inflammatory towards respected public figures, thereby threatening communal harmony. This situation has intensified discussions about the urgent necessity for increased regulation and surveillance on social media platforms.

This case is reminiscent of recent arrests in Assam, where police detained individuals for allegedly promoting Pakistani interests amidst rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. These actions underscore the critical challenges in balancing freedom of speech with national security concerns in today's digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)