PNB Housing Finance's Impressive Profit Surge Boosts Market Confidence

PNB Housing Finance reported a significant 25% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 550 crore for the March quarter. Shares surged nearly 10% due to this positive financial performance. The company's total income increased to Rs 2,037 crore with notable improvements in interest income and net interest margin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of PNB Housing Finance experienced a near 10% surge on Tuesday, driven by the company's announcement of a notable 25% increase in net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 550 crore. This robust performance has bolstered market confidence significantly.

The stock price of PNB Housing Finance leaped by 9.99% to Rs 1,085.40 on the BSE and showed a similar rise of 9.99% to Rs 1,084.85 at the NSE. The firm had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 439 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating substantial growth.

During this period, the company's total income climbed to Rs 2,037 crore, up from Rs 1,814 crore in the previous fiscal year. Interest income was reported at Rs 1,906 crore, an increase from Rs 1,693 crore in the same period a year prior. Net interest income rose by 16%, reaching Rs 734 crore, while the net interest margin improved to 3.75% from 3.65% in the previous year. Gross non-performing assets remained stable at 1.08% as of March 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

