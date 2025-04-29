Rahul Gandhi Strengthens Ties with Rae Bareli and Amethi: A Legacy of Development

On Tuesday, Congress leader Ajay Rai attributed the development strides in Rae Bareli to the impactful contributions of the Gandhi family and the broader Congress party as Rahul Gandhi visited the constituencies of Rae Bareli and Amethi. Rai emphasized Gandhi's enduring bond with the constituencies' populace, stating that he consistently supports their families.

"Rahul Gandhi regularly meets his constituents, cherishing a longstanding connection with them. He is dedicated to maintaining these ties and addressing their grievances, ensuring that any progress in Rae Bareli is credited to the Gandhi family and Congress," Rai articulated. Gandhi's itinerary includes a tour of his parliamentary constituency, followed by a visit to Amethi on Wednesday.

This marks the second visit by Rahul Gandhi to Rae Bareli in 2023. During his February trip, the Congress MP engaged in discussions with local students and the community on topics including education and employment. Concurrently, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari lauded Gandhi for his decision to curtail an overseas trip after the Pahalgam attack.

Tiwari remarked on the Gandhi family's unique ability to balance national obligations with constituency care. "We commend Rahul Gandhi for promptly returning from abroad post the Pahalgam incident," he stated. Moreover, on Monday, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi met with Progressive International delegates in Delhi, aligning global progressive energies.

The Congress's official page detailed this meeting, highlighting Rahul Gandhi's plea to PM Narendra Modi to summon a parliamentary session in the wake of the Pahalgam terror event. (ANI)

