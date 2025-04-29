Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Strengthens Ties with Rae Bareli and Amethi: A Legacy of Development

Rahul Gandhi visited Rae Bareli and Amethi, underscoring the longstanding connection between the Gandhi family and these constituencies. Congress leader Ajay Rai credited the family's development work, while fellow MP Pramod Tiwari praised Gandhi for prioritizing local concerns. The visit also coincided with international diplomatic engagements in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi Strengthens Ties with Rae Bareli and Amethi: A Legacy of Development
Congress leader Ajay Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Congress leader Ajay Rai attributed the development strides in Rae Bareli to the impactful contributions of the Gandhi family and the broader Congress party as Rahul Gandhi visited the constituencies of Rae Bareli and Amethi. Rai emphasized Gandhi's enduring bond with the constituencies' populace, stating that he consistently supports their families.

"Rahul Gandhi regularly meets his constituents, cherishing a longstanding connection with them. He is dedicated to maintaining these ties and addressing their grievances, ensuring that any progress in Rae Bareli is credited to the Gandhi family and Congress," Rai articulated. Gandhi's itinerary includes a tour of his parliamentary constituency, followed by a visit to Amethi on Wednesday.

This marks the second visit by Rahul Gandhi to Rae Bareli in 2023. During his February trip, the Congress MP engaged in discussions with local students and the community on topics including education and employment. Concurrently, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari lauded Gandhi for his decision to curtail an overseas trip after the Pahalgam attack.

Tiwari remarked on the Gandhi family's unique ability to balance national obligations with constituency care. "We commend Rahul Gandhi for promptly returning from abroad post the Pahalgam incident," he stated. Moreover, on Monday, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi met with Progressive International delegates in Delhi, aligning global progressive energies.

The Congress's official page detailed this meeting, highlighting Rahul Gandhi's plea to PM Narendra Modi to summon a parliamentary session in the wake of the Pahalgam terror event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

