Alterra Powers India's Renewable Push with $100 Million Investment

Alterra, recognized as the world's largest private climate investment fund, has announced its first co-investment with a substantial $100 million injection into India's Evren, a leading renewable energy company. The investment is part of a collaboration with Brookfield Asset Management, aiming to expedite clean energy advancements.

This significant launch will bolster the development of up to 11 GW of solar, wind, and battery storage projects across Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. These efforts are designed to contribute to India's goal of achieving 500 GW in renewable energy capacity by 2030, according to Alterra's official statement.

By participating in the growth of the Indian renewable sector, Alterra is not just funding energy projects but actively reshaping the investment landscape through sustainable initiatives. Their involvement promises to enhance regional supply chain resilience and foster economic growth, marking a new chapter in global energy transition efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)