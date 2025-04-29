Left Menu

Transforming Maharashtra: Avaada Group's Green Energy Leap

Avaada Group has signed an initial agreement with Maharashtra's government to develop two pumped storage projects totaling 3,600 MW. These projects will attract Rs 15,100 crore investment and create over 3,800 jobs, boosting Maharashtra's energy security and integrating clean energy into its power mix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:51 IST
Transforming Maharashtra: Avaada Group's Green Energy Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Avaada Group announced on Tuesday a strategic agreement with the Maharashtra government to develop two pumped storage projects. These projects, with a combined capacity of 3,600 MW, mark a significant step in enhancing the state's energy security and renewable power integration.

The two projects, Pawana Falyan with 2,400 MW and Sirsala with 1,200 MW, represent a cumulative investment of Rs 15,100 crore. The projects are anticipated to create over 3,800 direct employment opportunities, as confirmed by Avaada in a statement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the state's ambition to become India's Green Energy Hub. He assured government support for developers to ensure swift implementation of these projects. Avaada Group's Chairman, Vineet Mittal, emphasized the critical role of pumped storage solutions in securing India's clean energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025