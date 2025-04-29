Transforming Maharashtra: Avaada Group's Green Energy Leap
Avaada Group has signed an initial agreement with Maharashtra's government to develop two pumped storage projects totaling 3,600 MW. These projects will attract Rs 15,100 crore investment and create over 3,800 jobs, boosting Maharashtra's energy security and integrating clean energy into its power mix.
The Avaada Group announced on Tuesday a strategic agreement with the Maharashtra government to develop two pumped storage projects. These projects, with a combined capacity of 3,600 MW, mark a significant step in enhancing the state's energy security and renewable power integration.
The two projects, Pawana Falyan with 2,400 MW and Sirsala with 1,200 MW, represent a cumulative investment of Rs 15,100 crore. The projects are anticipated to create over 3,800 direct employment opportunities, as confirmed by Avaada in a statement.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the state's ambition to become India's Green Energy Hub. He assured government support for developers to ensure swift implementation of these projects. Avaada Group's Chairman, Vineet Mittal, emphasized the critical role of pumped storage solutions in securing India's clean energy future.
