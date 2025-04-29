Left Menu

Delhi Sets Precedent with Historic School Fees Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the passing of a landmark draft bill to regulate school fees, affecting all 1,677 schools in the city. Prompted by parent complaints, the bill aims to prevent arbitrary fee hikes and harassment, ensuring transparency and redefined roles for all education stakeholders.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the state cabinet has passed a draft bill designed to regulate school fees for all 1,677 schools in the city. The initiative addresses concerns from parents about alleged harassment and arbitrary fee hikes by some schools.

Gupta hailed the decision as historic and comprehensive, noting, "For the first time, such a Bill is being crafted by the Delhi Government. It clearly defines the roles and authority of parents, schools, management, the directorate, and the government." Previously, the lack of specific guidelines meant fee hikes in private schools went unchecked.

Earlier in April, Gupta warned that schools not complying with regulations would face strict action. She emphasized, "No school has the authority to harass parents or children." Recently, during a public dialogue, complaints against Queen Mary School were addressed, prompting an immediate investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

