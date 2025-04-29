Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Unveils Ship Industry Policy, Aids Terror Attack Victims

Maharashtra's Cabinet approves a policy to enhance shipbuilding, shipbreaking, and repair, promoting economic growth and job creation. Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the state announced Rs 50 lakh compensations for victims' families and a government job for Santosh Jagdale's daughter, severely impacted by the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:50 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Unveils Ship Industry Policy, Aids Terror Attack Victims
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has launched a new strategic policy, promising significant developments in shipbuilding, shipbreaking, and repair industries, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This initiative is expected to generate employment and invigorate the state's economy, as Maharashtra gears up to tap into India's vast potential in the maritime sector.

Additionally, the government responded strongly to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The state cabinet decided to provide compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to the families of those killed in the attack. For families with no earning members, an immediate family member will be given a governmental job.

In a particular case, Chief Minister Fadnavis has ensured employment for Santosh Jagdale's daughter, a victim of the April 22nd attack. The decision, made under his special authority, follows a broader commitment by both Maharashtra and the J-K government to financially assist those impacted by the incident, at a time when the national reaction also included diplomatic rebukes to Pakistan, following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

