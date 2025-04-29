IndusInd Bank Faces Leadership Shake-Up Amid Financial Scandal

IndusInd Bank is undergoing significant management changes following the sudden resignation of its MD and CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, due to accounting lapses. The resignation was effective immediately, marking a pivotal moment for the bank.

In his resignation letter, Kathpalia expressed moral responsibility for the financial discrepancies that cost the bank Rs 1,960 crore. Subsequently, IndusInd Bank has sought the Reserve Bank of India's approval to establish an interim 'Committee of Executives' to manage CEO duties.

The leadership crisis deepened as the Deputy CEO and CFO also resigned. The bank's external auditor reported a cumulative adverse accounting impact, highlighting significant lapses in derivative deals affecting the bank's net worth.

(With inputs from agencies.)