Massive GM Recall: Engine Defects in 721,000 SUVs and Trucks Spark Global Alert

General Motors is recalling 721,000 SUVs and trucks worldwide due to potential engine defects that could cause power loss and increase crash risk. The recall involves Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC models with 6.2L V8 engines. The company has identified related crashes and injuries in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:22 IST
General Motors has announced a global recall of 721,000 SUVs and trucks following the discovery of engine defects that could result in power loss and heightened risk of collision. The recall impacts various 2021-2024 model-year Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles, all equipped with 6.2L V8 gasoline engines.

The American car manufacturer pinpointed the issue to potential manufacturing defects in engine components such as the connecting rod and crankshaft, which could lead to engine damage or failure. In the United States alone, nearly 600,000 vehicles are affected. GM has linked 12 crashes and 12 injuries to the defect within the U.S.

For affected vehicles, dealers will conduct engine inspections and perform repairs or replacements if necessary. For those vehicles passing inspection, a shift to higher viscosity oil, along with a replacement oil fill cap and oil filter, will be implemented. This action follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's investigation into engine failures earlier this year.

