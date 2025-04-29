Tragic Loss: Three Young Lives Lost to Drowning in Village Pond

In a heartbreaking incident in Palakkad district, three children, including two siblings, lost their lives to drowning in a village pond, police reported on Tuesday evening.

The tragedy unfolded in a village supervised by Kalladikode police station, around 5 pm, when two young brothers and a girl, a cousin, went missing after heading out unsupervised.

A search operation, initiated when the children did not return, led to the discovery of their bodies in the pond, prompting a shift to the district hospital for further procedures.

