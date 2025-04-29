Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Three Young Lives Lost to Drowning in Village Pond

Three children, including two siblings, tragically drowned in a village pond in Palakkad district. The incident occurred around 5 pm under the jurisdiction of Kalladikode police station. The children went missing after going out to play. Their bodies were discovered during a subsequent search operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:00 IST
Tragic Loss: Three Young Lives Lost to Drowning in Village Pond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Palakkad district, three children, including two siblings, lost their lives to drowning in a village pond, police reported on Tuesday evening.

The tragedy unfolded in a village supervised by Kalladikode police station, around 5 pm, when two young brothers and a girl, a cousin, went missing after heading out unsupervised.

A search operation, initiated when the children did not return, led to the discovery of their bodies in the pond, prompting a shift to the district hospital for further procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025