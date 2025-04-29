Tragic Loss: Three Young Lives Lost to Drowning in Village Pond
Three children, including two siblings, tragically drowned in a village pond in Palakkad district. The incident occurred around 5 pm under the jurisdiction of Kalladikode police station. The children went missing after going out to play. Their bodies were discovered during a subsequent search operation.
In a heartbreaking incident in Palakkad district, three children, including two siblings, lost their lives to drowning in a village pond, police reported on Tuesday evening.
The tragedy unfolded in a village supervised by Kalladikode police station, around 5 pm, when two young brothers and a girl, a cousin, went missing after heading out unsupervised.
A search operation, initiated when the children did not return, led to the discovery of their bodies in the pond, prompting a shift to the district hospital for further procedures.
