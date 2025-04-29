Justice Gavai: A New Era as India's 52nd Chief Justice

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai will be sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, 2025, marking a new chapter in the country's judiciary. The announcement was made by Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal through social media platform X. Gavai, currently a Supreme Court judge, has been appointed under constitutional authority.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna officially recommended Justice Gavai as his successor on April 20, 2025, forwarding his proposal to the law ministry. Gavai, the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after Khanna, will take over following Khanna's retirement on May 13. The swearing-in will be officiated by President Droupadi Murmu, and Gavai's tenure will last until November 2025.

Justice Gavai's extensive legal career began when he joined the Bar in 1985. He played significant roles, such as assisting the former Advocate General, practicing at the Bombay High Court, and serving as Government Pleader at the Nagpur Bench. Elevated to a Supreme Court judge in May 2019, Gavai is set to retire on November 23, 2025.

