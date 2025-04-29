Left Menu

Justice Gavai: A New Era as India's 52nd Chief Justice

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to become the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, 2025. Appointed by Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gavai will succeed Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. He is a seasoned jurist with a career spanning multiple legal positions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:22 IST
Justice Gavai: A New Era as India's 52nd Chief Justice
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai will be sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, 2025, marking a new chapter in the country's judiciary. The announcement was made by Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal through social media platform X. Gavai, currently a Supreme Court judge, has been appointed under constitutional authority.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna officially recommended Justice Gavai as his successor on April 20, 2025, forwarding his proposal to the law ministry. Gavai, the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after Khanna, will take over following Khanna's retirement on May 13. The swearing-in will be officiated by President Droupadi Murmu, and Gavai's tenure will last until November 2025.

Justice Gavai's extensive legal career began when he joined the Bar in 1985. He played significant roles, such as assisting the former Advocate General, practicing at the Bombay High Court, and serving as Government Pleader at the Nagpur Bench. Elevated to a Supreme Court judge in May 2019, Gavai is set to retire on November 23, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025