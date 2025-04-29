Left Menu

Blaze Erupts Near Falpatti Machhu: Firefighting Efforts Intensify

A fire erupted at a building near Falpatti Machhu in Kolkata, with fire tenders dispatched promptly to the scene. Currently, there are no reported casualties, and the cause of the blaze remains unknown as investigations continue.

Fire breaks out in a building near Falpatti Machhua in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, a fire erupted in a building situated near Falpatti Machhu in Kolkata, West Bengal, prompting a rapid response from the city's firefighting units.

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location, and efforts to control and extinguish the flames are ongoing. Authorities have yet to report any casualties from the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with officials cautioning that details are still emerging as they work to determine what sparked the blaze. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

