Blaze Erupts Near Falpatti Machhu: Firefighting Efforts Intensify
A fire erupted at a building near Falpatti Machhu in Kolkata, with fire tenders dispatched promptly to the scene. Currently, there are no reported casualties, and the cause of the blaze remains unknown as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, a fire erupted in a building situated near Falpatti Machhu in Kolkata, West Bengal, prompting a rapid response from the city's firefighting units.
Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location, and efforts to control and extinguish the flames are ongoing. Authorities have yet to report any casualties from the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with officials cautioning that details are still emerging as they work to determine what sparked the blaze. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Violence
BJP Leader Files PIL on Murshidabad Violence, Accuses West Bengal CM of Bias
Supreme Court Intervention Sought in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence
West Bengal CM is inciting violence by asking people to protest and saying she will not implement law passed by Parliament: Rijiju.
West Bengal's Fake Passport Syndicate: ED's Major Crackdown