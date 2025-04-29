Blaze Erupts Near Falpatti Machhu: Firefighting Efforts Intensify

On Tuesday, a fire erupted in a building situated near Falpatti Machhu in Kolkata, West Bengal, prompting a rapid response from the city's firefighting units.

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location, and efforts to control and extinguish the flames are ongoing. Authorities have yet to report any casualties from the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with officials cautioning that details are still emerging as they work to determine what sparked the blaze. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)