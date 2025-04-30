Left Menu

Markets Surge Amidst Tariff Talk Progress and Global Economic Jitters

Stocks rose while oil and gold prices declined as investors responded to U.S.-China tariff negotiations, corporate earnings, and recession concerns. Major U.S. indexes gained, with the Dow leading. Key economic data showed wavering consumer confidence and reduced job openings, reflecting the ongoing impact of global trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 02:11 IST
Markets Surge Amidst Tariff Talk Progress and Global Economic Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw a rally on Tuesday as stocks advanced, countered by declining crude and gold prices. Investors weighed corporate earnings, developments in U.S.-China tariff discussions, and looming recession fears, resulting in positive performance for the major U.S. stock indices, with the Dow Jones taking the lead.

The S&P 500 secured its sixth consecutive advancing session as Canadian elections pushed back against the trade policies of U.S. Leader Donald Trump. According to strategist Tim Ghriskey, Canada signaled its firm stance on trade, countering Trump's aggressive approach. Ongoing tariff talks shifted focus to Beijing's next move in the trade negotiations.

U.S. economic indicators painted a cautious picture with increased consumer uncertainty and a reduction in job openings. Amid these dynamics, U.S. Treasury yields dropped, while oil prices fell due to potential global recession impacts. The dollar strengthened against the euro, while the Canadian loonie softened post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025