Nation Honors Basaveshwara: A Tribute to the 12th-Century Social Reformer

In a ceremony at the Parliament premises, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh, along with Union Ministers and BJP leaders, paid floral tribute to the social reformer Guru Basaveshwara. The leaders honored his contributions to the Lingayat tradition and his advocacy for social equality by placing flowers at his statue and raising slogans in his honor.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Basaveshwara's jayanti, highlighting his enduring wisdom and dedication to the marginalized. Modi shared a video featuring clips of his own tributes to Basaveshwara, recalling his previous inauguration of the reformer's statue in London, 2015.

Basaveshwara, a 12th-century philosopher and poet, championed the Bhakti movement in Karnataka, promoting social justice and gender equality. His Anubhava Mantapa facilitated discussions across societal divides, and his vachana poetry challenged superstition and promoted nonviolence. His legacy remains pivotal in advocating for the rights of the underprivileged.

