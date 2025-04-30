BJP's Sambit Patra Denounces Congress: Calls It 'Pindi' Alliance

In a scathing attack, BJP MP Sambit Patra on Monday criticized Congress over its controversial 'Gayab' post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patra dubbed the opposition as the 'Pindi' alliance, hinting at perceived ties with Pakistan.

Patra's comments came in the wake of Congress sharing a now-deleted social media post with a headless figure and the word "GAYAB" suggesting PM Modi's absence during crucial times. Congruous criticism from the BJP, including accusations of Congress echoing Pakistan's narrative, reportedly led to the post's removal.

BJP spokespeople, including Pradeep Bhandari and Gaurav Bhatia, further intensified the critique, accusing Congress of sinister motives and weakening national integrity. The backlash has put Congress on the defensive amid heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)