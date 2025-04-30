Left Menu

BJP's Sambit Patra Denounces Congress: Calls It 'Pindi' Alliance

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized Congress for its controversial 'Gayab' post against PM Modi, labeling it the 'Pindi' alliance. He accused Congress leaders of supporting Pakistan's narrative and hinted at their potential to contest elections in Pakistan. Congress withdrew the post after facing BJP backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:09 IST
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, BJP MP Sambit Patra on Monday criticized Congress over its controversial 'Gayab' post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patra dubbed the opposition as the 'Pindi' alliance, hinting at perceived ties with Pakistan.

Patra's comments came in the wake of Congress sharing a now-deleted social media post with a headless figure and the word "GAYAB" suggesting PM Modi's absence during crucial times. Congruous criticism from the BJP, including accusations of Congress echoing Pakistan's narrative, reportedly led to the post's removal.

BJP spokespeople, including Pradeep Bhandari and Gaurav Bhatia, further intensified the critique, accusing Congress of sinister motives and weakening national integrity. The backlash has put Congress on the defensive amid heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

