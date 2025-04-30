Left Menu

Hexa Climate Solutions Expands in India with Fortum Acquisition

Hexa Climate Solutions has acquired Fortum Corporation's renewable energy portfolio in India. This includes a 206 MW operational portfolio and 600 MW of ready-to-build projects. Supported by I Squared Capital, Hexa Climate plans a $500 million investment to expand its renewable energy initiatives in India and emerging markets.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:50 IST
Hexa Climate Solutions Expands in India with Fortum Acquisition
  • India

Hexa Climate Solutions announced the acquisition of Fortum Corporation's renewable energy development portfolio, significantly expanding its footprint in India.

The acquisition includes a 206 MW commercial and industrial renewable energy portfolio and around 600 MW of ready-to-build projects, though financial details were not disclosed.

Backed by I Squared Capital, Hexa Climate plans to invest $500 million to enhance its renewable, water, and carbon platforms, advancing its mission in growing markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

