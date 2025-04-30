Hexa Climate Solutions Expands in India with Fortum Acquisition

Hexa Climate Solutions announced the acquisition of Fortum Corporation's renewable energy development portfolio, significantly expanding its footprint in India.

The acquisition includes a 206 MW commercial and industrial renewable energy portfolio and around 600 MW of ready-to-build projects, though financial details were not disclosed.

Backed by I Squared Capital, Hexa Climate plans to invest $500 million to enhance its renewable, water, and carbon platforms, advancing its mission in growing markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)