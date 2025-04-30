Bandhan Bank's Profits Soar Sixfold in March Quarter

Bandhan Bank has announced an impressive financial performance for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, recording a near sixfold increase in net profit, rising to Rs 317.90 crore, up from Rs 54.62 crore in the same period the previous year. This robust growth underscores the bank's strong recovery and strategic execution in an increasingly competitive market.

The bank's total income surged to Rs 6,133 crore in the January-March period, reflecting its ability to capitalize on market opportunities and improve operational efficiencies. This, in turn, has strengthened its financial position, further enhancing shareholder value.

Despite this substantial growth in profits and income, shares of Bandhan Bank experienced a slight dip, closing at Rs 165.65 on the BSE, down 1.31% from the previous day's close. Still, the bank's 23.1% annual increase in net profit to Rs 2,745 crore for the fiscal year reflects its overall positive trajectory in the financial sector.

