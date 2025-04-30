Historic Win for Social Justice: Caste Census Included in Upcoming Census

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, marking a major victory for social justice advocates.

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav praised the move, calling it a long-awaited triumph for the socialist movement spearheaded by Lalu Prasad Yadav. "This has been our demand for over 30 years," he said, emphasizing the decision as not merely political but a victory for all socialists.

The announcement comes after significant pressure from political parties in Bihar, pushing against earlier opposition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the government's commitment to social harmony, while Congress and other parties continue to advocate for such initiatives.

