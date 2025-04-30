Left Menu

Historic Win for Social Justice: Caste Census Included in Upcoming Census

The Union Cabinet's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census is hailed as a historic win by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, marking the culmination of a 30-year demand led by Lalu Prasad Yadav. The move is viewed as a major step towards social justice and equality.

Updated: 30-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:30 IST
Historic Win for Social Justice: Caste Census Included in Upcoming Census
RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, marking a major victory for social justice advocates.

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav praised the move, calling it a long-awaited triumph for the socialist movement spearheaded by Lalu Prasad Yadav. "This has been our demand for over 30 years," he said, emphasizing the decision as not merely political but a victory for all socialists.

The announcement comes after significant pressure from political parties in Bihar, pushing against earlier opposition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the government's commitment to social harmony, while Congress and other parties continue to advocate for such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

