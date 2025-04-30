Punjab's Wheat Procurement Surges Past 100 LMT

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak announced that 111 LMT of wheat has been procured from grain markets out of the 114 LMT available this season.

Government agencies have surpassed the 100 LMT mark, securing 103 LMT of the crop. The procurement process has involved 6,28,674 farmers, who have received a total of Rs 22,815 crore in payments credited to their accounts.

To facilitate the process, the state has set up 2,885 procurement centers, including 1,864 regular and 1,021 temporary sites, ensuring smooth operations throughout the procurement season.

(With inputs from agencies.)