Left Menu

Silver Surge: Market Unrest and USD 80 Milestone

Silver prices surged by Rs 4,357 to Rs 2.45 lakh per kg on Friday, spurred by rising US-Iran tensions. The uptrend in futures trading sees silver nearing the USD 80 per ounce mark, as global market dynamics and the Federal Reserve's policies remain central to investors' strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:34 IST
Silver Surge: Market Unrest and USD 80 Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Silver prices soared by Rs 4,357 to reach Rs 2.45 lakh per kg in futures trading on Friday, driven largely by escalating tensions between the US and Iran. The metal for March delivery saw a 1.8 percent hike, trading at Rs 2,45,750 on the Multi Commodity Exchange, with a substantial turnover of 5,975 lots.

This marks the third consecutive day of gains for Comex silver futures, climbing by USD 1.23, or 1.6 percent, to USD 78.87 per ounce. Analysts attribute this upward trajectory to increased geopolitical concerns along with the Federal Reserve's uncertain policy outlook.

According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, President Trump's deadline ultimatum has intensified US-Iran friction while the Fed's internal debates over interest rate strategies signal potential delays in rate cuts. Amid muted Asian demand due to the Lunar New Year, all eyes are now on upcoming US PCE price index data for insights into future monetary policy trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare at AI Impact Summit 2026 Amid Protests

Political Tensions Flare at AI Impact Summit 2026 Amid Protests

 India
2
Journalistic Struggle: Deutsche Welle Correspondent's Arrest Sparks International Outcry

Journalistic Struggle: Deutsche Welle Correspondent's Arrest Sparks Internat...

 Global
3
Iran and US: Navigating Nuclear Negotiations

Iran and US: Navigating Nuclear Negotiations

 Global
4
Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026