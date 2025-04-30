Guatemala's Avocado Ambition: A New Cash Crop Era

In a significant move to enhance rural development, Guatemala's latest foray into the avocado business is promising a fresh economic chapter, despite current hurdles. Attendees, including the country's president and the US ambassador, highlighted the potential of the fruit at the inauguration of a new facility.

Since the US has agreed to import avocados from Guatemala, expectations have soared. Historically dominated by Mexico, the US market could soon witness an influx from its Central American neighbor, with Guatemala banking on geographic and trade advantages to drive growth.

Yet, challenges persist. A prominent concern is the newly instituted US tariff, which, combined with needed regulatory approval, complicates this emerging venture. Nevertheless, Guatemala remains hopeful, preparing to navigate security concerns and environmental issues as it plants the seeds for a booming avocado sector.

