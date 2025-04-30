Left Menu

Amul and Mother Dairy Announce Price Hike in Milk Prices Amid Rising Costs

Amul and Mother Dairy have both announced an increase in milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre due to escalating procurement costs. Amul's price hike is set for May 1, while Mother Dairy's adjustment takes effect on April 30 in several regions including Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

In response to mounting procurement expenses, Amul and Mother Dairy, two of India's leading dairy brands, have announced price hikes for their milk products. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, operating under the Amul brand, declared on Wednesday that the price of its milk variants will rise by two rupees per litre starting May 1.

Specifically, the price of Amul full cream milk has surged to Rs 67 per litre from the previous Rs 65, while bulk-vended milk will now cost Rs 55, up from Rs 53 per litre. This decision affects various Amul products such as Amul Standard, Amul Gold, and Amul Taaza, among others.

Similarly, Mother Dairy, facing increased procurement costs due to early summer and heatwave conditions, will implement a price adjustment from April 30. Their full cream milk will see a slight increase from Rs 68 to Rs 69 per litre, with other products such as bulk-vended milk and cow milk witnessing adjusted prices as well.

