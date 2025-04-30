Blaze Erupts at Dilli Haat: Firefighters on Scene
A significant fire erupted at Dilli Haat in New Delhi on Wednesday night. Emergency services swiftly dispatched fire tenders to tackle the blaze. Efforts to control the fire are ongoing, with more information awaited.
A large fire broke out at the popular cultural and crafts venue, Dilli Haat, in New Delhi on Wednesday night, according to official sources.
Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene, working tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading further.
As the situation develops, authorities are instructing the public to avoid the area. More updates are expected shortly.
