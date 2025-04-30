Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Dilli Haat: Firefighters on Scene

A significant fire erupted at Dilli Haat in New Delhi on Wednesday night. Emergency services swiftly dispatched fire tenders to tackle the blaze. Efforts to control the fire are ongoing, with more information awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:55 IST
Fire breaks out at Dilli Haat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A large fire broke out at the popular cultural and crafts venue, Dilli Haat, in New Delhi on Wednesday night, according to official sources.

Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene, working tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading further.

As the situation develops, authorities are instructing the public to avoid the area. More updates are expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

