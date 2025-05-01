Left Menu

Nepal's LGBTQ+ Community Faces Crisis Amid Aid Cuts

The closure of Parichaya Samaj centre in Nepal marks a severe blow to the LGBTQ+ community, following aid cuts from the US. These cuts threaten recent advancements, including safe-sex initiatives and anti-discrimination rights, forcing many to return to unsafe environments and contributing to rising HIV risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Parichaya Samaj centre, a beacon for LGBTQ+ advocacy in Nepal, now stands deserted. Its closure, a direct consequence of financial restraints, highlights the precarious situation of the country's queer community following aid reductions initiated under the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

These cuts halted US Agency for International Development operations, which played a pivotal role in funding the country's help centres. This funding lapse poses a threat to previous achievements, including legal protections and health initiatives like HIV prevention and care that were supported by the US and implemented through local centres.

Prominent activist Sunil Babu Pant, alongside others, warns of the deepening crisis. Many LGBTQ+ individuals, once supported by these centres, now find themselves re-entering the closet in fear of discrimination or struggling with limited healthcare options. This worrying trend is further compounded by an increasing number of former centre workers turning to sex work out of economic necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

