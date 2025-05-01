Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Ends Application for Monitoring Delhi Jal Board Probe

The Rouse Avenue Court, upon Delhi Police clarification and withdrawal by AAP MP Raghav Chadha, disposed of his application for continued investigation in the 2020 Delhi Jal Board vandalism case. The case involves BJP figures, including MP Yogender Chandolia, and is now transferred to the Special MP/MLA Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:00 IST
Rouse Avenue Court Ends Application for Monitoring Delhi Jal Board Probe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court has concluded an application seeking continued oversight of the investigation into the Delhi Jal Board vandalism incident dating back to 2020.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha filed the request for monitoring but later chose not to pursue it further after a clarification by the Delhi Police indicated no ongoing investigation.

The case, originally filed by Chadha, implicates Bharatiya Janata Party figures, including MP Yogender Chandolia, and has been reassigned to the Special MP/MLA Court due to Chandolia's parliamentary status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025