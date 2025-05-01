Rouse Avenue Court Ends Application for Monitoring Delhi Jal Board Probe
The Rouse Avenue Court, upon Delhi Police clarification and withdrawal by AAP MP Raghav Chadha, disposed of his application for continued investigation in the 2020 Delhi Jal Board vandalism case. The case involves BJP figures, including MP Yogender Chandolia, and is now transferred to the Special MP/MLA Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rouse Avenue Court has concluded an application seeking continued oversight of the investigation into the Delhi Jal Board vandalism incident dating back to 2020.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha filed the request for monitoring but later chose not to pursue it further after a clarification by the Delhi Police indicated no ongoing investigation.
The case, originally filed by Chadha, implicates Bharatiya Janata Party figures, including MP Yogender Chandolia, and has been reassigned to the Special MP/MLA Court due to Chandolia's parliamentary status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement