Farooq Abdullah Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Criticizes Security Lapses

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, blaming security failures and Pakistan's destabilizing efforts. He criticized Pakistan's propaganda, Army Chief General Munir's remarks, and expressed support for PM Modi's response. Abdullah also opposed the Waqf Act bill and hoped for Supreme Court justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:05 IST
Farooq Abdullah Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Criticizes Security Lapses
JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has condemned the incident, attributing it to security lapses and Pakistan's ongoing attempts to destabilize the region. Abdullah was vocal in his criticism of Pakistan's propaganda efforts and accused Army Chief General Asim Munir of making inflammatory remarks about the two-nation theory.

Abdullah expressed alarm over the repercussions such incidents have on the Muslim community in India, emphasizing the narrative that aims to harm communal harmony. He pledged support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions in response, urging the government to take necessary steps in retaliation to the aggression from Pakistan.

Additionally, Abdullah voiced his opposition to the new Waqf Act bill, expressing his hope that the Supreme Court will intervene and deliver justice. His comments came in the context of a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi, attended by key defense officials, to discuss national security following the terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

