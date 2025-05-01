Punjab Water Feud Escalates: Allegations Fly Across State Lines

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday dismissed allegations from Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who claimed Punjab was blocking water supply to Delhi. Singh labeled the accusations as 'an absolute white lie' and clarified that Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan had already received their water shares.

Singh accused BJP-led administrations of exploiting Punjab's water resources, negatively impacting its agriculture and economy. He called water the 'lifeline' of Punjab and criticized even the Congress party for neutrality in the issue, questioning their allegiance.

In response to Parvesh Singh's social media comments, Balbir Singh maintained that Delhi's water allocation is pre-determined. Meanwhile, Parvesh Singh accused Punjab of political maneuvering, claiming it has caused a water crisis in Delhi alongside ongoing rising temperatures and increasing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)