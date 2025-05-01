Caste Census Controversy: Paswan Criticizes Congress, Applauds Modi

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has accused the Congress party of wielding the caste census as a political tool, asserting that if a caste-based census was so critical, Congress should have initiated it when in power. He criticized Rahul Gandhi's claims of influencing the decision, pointing out the Congress's past tenure in the government.

Paswan extended praise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enacting the caste census plan, attributing to him the ability for timely decision-making. Dismissing opposition claims that the decision was election-driven, Paswan stated that if electoral gains were the aim, the decision could have been taken prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Minister emphasized ongoing challenges concerning national security, expressing confidence that PM Modi would handle issues reflecting national sentiments. The Cabinet, led by PM Modi, has sanctioned the caste census, although no definitive date for the exercise has been disclosed, as it remains a Union government prerogative according to the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)