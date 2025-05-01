Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Relations on Edge After Pahalgam Attack

As diplomatic strains intensify after the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating. The Pakistani military is reinforcing its presence along the Indian border by deploying air defense and artillery units, including radar systems and weaponry near the Longewala sector in Rajasthan, according to defense sources.

The Pakistan Air Force is conducting three concurrent military exercises, showcasing the F-16, J-10, and JF-17 fighter jets. Starting on April 29, these exercises, known as Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari, also feature Saab airborne early warning and control systems.

The Pakistani Army is reinforcing its defenses, with Strike Corps elements training in their designated areas and deploying the Airport Security Force for ground asset protection. Tensions mounted after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, prompting the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to convene the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)