Tragic Hotel Fire Claims Four Lives in Ajmer, Sparks Call for Investigation

A fire broke out at Hotel Naaz in Ajmer's Dargah Bazaar on Thursday morning, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and injuries to at least four other individuals. Emergency services were quick to respond, rescuing several guests trapped inside, including a child.

Dr. Arvind Khare, Superintendent at JLN Medical College, reported that four patients arrived clinically dead, while four others remain in critical care. One of the victims, a woman, is in severe condition with over 70% body burns and is currently on a ventilator. Her husband and child were also caught in the blaze.

Amidst courageous rescue efforts, a female firefighter saved several lives and is under observation. Eyewitness Rehana described the chaotic escape, emphasizing the lack of communication from hotel staff. Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation, urging preventive measures and support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)