Left Menu

Tragic Hotel Fire Claims Four Lives in Ajmer, Sparks Call for Investigation

A devastating fire at Hotel Naaz in Ajmer's Dargah Bazaar claims four lives and injures several others. Emergency services responded swiftly, including heroic efforts from a female firefighter. Authorities urge a thorough inquiry and assure support for victims' families. District officials emphasize need for preventive measures against future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:16 IST
Tragic Hotel Fire Claims Four Lives in Ajmer, Sparks Call for Investigation
Four people were killed and at least four others injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Naaz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Hotel Naaz in Ajmer's Dargah Bazaar on Thursday morning, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and injuries to at least four other individuals. Emergency services were quick to respond, rescuing several guests trapped inside, including a child.

Dr. Arvind Khare, Superintendent at JLN Medical College, reported that four patients arrived clinically dead, while four others remain in critical care. One of the victims, a woman, is in severe condition with over 70% body burns and is currently on a ventilator. Her husband and child were also caught in the blaze.

Amidst courageous rescue efforts, a female firefighter saved several lives and is under observation. Eyewitness Rehana described the chaotic escape, emphasizing the lack of communication from hotel staff. Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation, urging preventive measures and support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025