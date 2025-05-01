Market Rebound: Wall Street Defies Economic Woes

Wall Street pointed towards gains on Thursday, with the struggling dollar bouncing back following disappointing economic forecasts from the Bank of Japan that weighed down the yen. This development comes at a time when 'U.S. exceptionalism' trades may still hold significance amid low trading volumes due to May Day holidays in Europe.

Saxo Bank's John Hardy noted that these market dynamics touch on central questions about U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies and whether the U.S. can maintain its unique market dominance. Meta and Microsoft recently posted strong earnings, countering the prevailing narrative to sell the dollar, according to Hardy.

Despite news of a U.S. economic contraction, Wall Street ended strongly on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq set to open 2% higher after robust earnings from Microsoft and Meta eased market fears. The rally extended to Asia's Nikkei, while London's FTSE remained steady, reflecting ongoing uncertainty in global stock indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)