Accelerating India's Renewable Future: Pumped Storage Projects Under the Spotlight

Pumped storage hydroelectricity projects are gaining attention as a means to boost India's grid stability, with policy dialogues being deemed essential to fast-track their development. On Thursday, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal called for reviewing procedural delays during a session focused on these projects in the national capital.

The 'Brainstorming Session on Pumped Storage Projects: Powering India's Renewable Future,' organised by THDC India and Central Electricity Authority in collaboration with NTPC, saw senior ministry officials emphasize urgent national priorities. Every state must actively contribute to maintaining grid stability, Agarwal reiterated.

With an ambitious plan to approve 13 pumped storage projects totaling about 22 GW by 2025-26, the Ministry of Power aims for most projects to be completed by 2030. Leaders from NTPC and THDC underscore the importance of storage solutions in ensuring renewable energy success and optimized project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)