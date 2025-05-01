Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab and Haryana's Dispute Over River Resources

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declares Punjab will not release additional water to Haryana, citing their utilization of the full share. The tension arises during a BBMB decision to release water to Haryana, which Punjab opposes. Mann warns of depleting dam levels affecting the state's water crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:52 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly announced that his state will not permit further water release to Haryana, arguing the latter has used its full share.

This announcement comes amidst escalating tensions after the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to allocate 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, a move met with strong opposition from Punjab.

Mann insists Punjab faces a critical water shortage, with dam levels considerably lower than previous years, urging against expecting additional water from his state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

