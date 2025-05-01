ALH Dhruv Cleared for Operations: Army and Air Force Back in the Skies

After a three-month hiatus, the Army and Air Force versions of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv have been given the green light to resume operations. The announcement came from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) following recommendations made by the Defect Investigation Committee.

The clearance is based on thorough investigations and specific guidelines, which have been put in place to ensure safety in operations. A detailed and time-sensitive plan has been devised in collaboration with military users to facilitate the resumption of flights.

Meanwhile, the naval and coast guard versions of the helicopter remain grounded. This decision comes as investigations continue into a tragic crash involving an Indian Coast Guard ALH that occurred earlier this year in Porbandar, resulting in three fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)