Tech Titans Lift Wall Street to New Heights

On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indexes soared at the opening, buoyed by impressive quarterly reports from Meta and Microsoft, suggesting enduring strength within the technology sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 248.7 points at the opening to reach 40,918.04, reflecting a 0.61% increase. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 56.1 points, or 1.01%, hitting 5,625.14.

The Nasdaq Composite saw a surge of 346.8 points, or 1.99%, bringing it to 17,793.136 right as the markets opened.

(With inputs from agencies.)