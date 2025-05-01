Uttarakhand's Agricultural Shift: Pulses and Spices Rise as Climate-Resilient Heroes

Amid a backdrop of rising temperatures and irregular rainfall patterns, farmers in Uttarakhand are pivoting from traditional cereal crops, a recent report indicates. Options such as pulses and spices are gaining favor as more climate-resilient alternatives, shedding light on changing agricultural trends in the region.

According to the study by Climate Trends, the state's potato crop has been most affected, with yield plummeting by over 70% over the past five years. Factors like altered rainfall and increasing temperatures have pushed farmers toward better-suited crops like chickpeas and turmeric.

Native pulses and spices that require less water and thrive in diverse climates are now rising stars in Uttarakhand's fields. The state and central governments are supporting this transition, encouraging resilient crop practices through policies and initiatives tailored to safeguard the agricultural sector against climate vagaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)