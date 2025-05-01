Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Agricultural Shift: Pulses and Spices Rise as Climate-Resilient Heroes

Farmers in Uttarakhand are transitioning from traditional cereals to pulses and spices due to climate change. A report reveals a drastic drop in potato yield and an increase in pulses and spices cultivation. Climate-resilient alternatives like pigeon pea and turmeric offer hope amid increasing temperatures and erratic rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:53 IST
Uttarakhand's Agricultural Shift: Pulses and Spices Rise as Climate-Resilient Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a backdrop of rising temperatures and irregular rainfall patterns, farmers in Uttarakhand are pivoting from traditional cereal crops, a recent report indicates. Options such as pulses and spices are gaining favor as more climate-resilient alternatives, shedding light on changing agricultural trends in the region.

According to the study by Climate Trends, the state's potato crop has been most affected, with yield plummeting by over 70% over the past five years. Factors like altered rainfall and increasing temperatures have pushed farmers toward better-suited crops like chickpeas and turmeric.

Native pulses and spices that require less water and thrive in diverse climates are now rising stars in Uttarakhand's fields. The state and central governments are supporting this transition, encouraging resilient crop practices through policies and initiatives tailored to safeguard the agricultural sector against climate vagaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025