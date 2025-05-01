Honoring Bodofa Brahma: Assam's Tribute and India's Anti-Terrorism Stance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a key advocate for the Bodo community, highlighting his unwavering dedication to preserving their culture and identity. Sarma emphasized Brahma's non-violent approach, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, in advocating for Bodo rights.

A newly named road and a commemorative statue were unveiled in Brahma's honor, attended by prominent figures including Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sarma declared it a proud day for Assam, underscoring Brahma's lifelong dedication to the Bodo people's cultural preservation and self-determination.

During the event, Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Indian government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Responding to recent Pahalgam attacks, Shah emphasized ongoing measures to eradicate terrorism and warned of severe repercussions for those involved. India's commitment to eradicating terrorism continues to gain global support.

(With inputs from agencies.)