Left Menu

Honoring Bodofa Brahma: Assam's Tribute and India's Anti-Terrorism Stance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a road and statue commemorating Bodo leader Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's legacy. He praised Brahma's non-violent crusade for Bodo rights. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's commitment to eradicating terrorism in the wake of recent attacks, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:18 IST
Honoring Bodofa Brahma: Assam's Tribute and India's Anti-Terrorism Stance
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a key advocate for the Bodo community, highlighting his unwavering dedication to preserving their culture and identity. Sarma emphasized Brahma's non-violent approach, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, in advocating for Bodo rights.

A newly named road and a commemorative statue were unveiled in Brahma's honor, attended by prominent figures including Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sarma declared it a proud day for Assam, underscoring Brahma's lifelong dedication to the Bodo people's cultural preservation and self-determination.

During the event, Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Indian government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Responding to recent Pahalgam attacks, Shah emphasized ongoing measures to eradicate terrorism and warned of severe repercussions for those involved. India's commitment to eradicating terrorism continues to gain global support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025