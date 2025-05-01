Honoring Bodofa Brahma: Assam's Tribute and India's Anti-Terrorism Stance
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a road and statue commemorating Bodo leader Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's legacy. He praised Brahma's non-violent crusade for Bodo rights. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's commitment to eradicating terrorism in the wake of recent attacks, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a key advocate for the Bodo community, highlighting his unwavering dedication to preserving their culture and identity. Sarma emphasized Brahma's non-violent approach, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, in advocating for Bodo rights.
A newly named road and a commemorative statue were unveiled in Brahma's honor, attended by prominent figures including Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sarma declared it a proud day for Assam, underscoring Brahma's lifelong dedication to the Bodo people's cultural preservation and self-determination.
During the event, Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Indian government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Responding to recent Pahalgam attacks, Shah emphasized ongoing measures to eradicate terrorism and warned of severe repercussions for those involved. India's commitment to eradicating terrorism continues to gain global support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Arms Initiative: Boosting Exports with Global Ambitions
Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Global Cooperation
U.S. Judge Halts Student Visa Revocation for Indian Student
ID-PRIVACY: Revolutionizing Digital Trust with India's First AI-Powered Privacy Suite
QpiAI Unveils India's Most Powerful Quantum Computer