Diplomatic Standoff: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Delayed Amid Tensions
The U.S. and Iran have postponed a planned fourth round of nuclear talks in Rome. Iran cites conflicting U.S. actions, including new oil sanctions, as counterproductive. The U.S. accuses Iran of supporting Yemen's Houthis. Both nations aim for diplomacy, despite President Trump's threats.
The anticipated fourth round of nuclear discussions between the United States and Iran, originally set for Saturday in Rome, has been delayed amid escalating tensions. According to a senior Iranian official, the postponement stems from U.S. actions that obstruct diplomatic progress.
Iran criticizes U.S. sanctions, declaring them unhelpful in resolving the nuclear issue. Washington recently imposed penalties on Iran for its alleged oil activities while warning Tehran over supporting Yemen's Houthis. Tehran, in turn, faults the U.S. for exhibiting contradictory conduct during ongoing negotiations.
Oman, an intermediary in the talks, indicated logistical reasons for rescheduling, with discussions tentatively moving to May 3. Meanwhile, both Washington and Tehran express willingness to pursue constructive diplomacy, despite new challenges and U.S. President Trump's aggressive rhetoric towards Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Sues Maine Over Transgender Athletes in Sports
Trump Administration Faces Criminal Contempt Charges Over Deportations
Trump Administration Sues Maine Over Transgender Athlete Policy
Trump Administration Faces Potential Prosecution Over Deportation Order Violation
Legal Clash Over Transgender Athletes: Trump Administration vs. Maine