GM Adjusts Profit Forecast Amid Tariff Clarity

General Motors has revised its profit forecast for 2025 after gaining clarity on automotive tariffs from the Trump administration. CEO Mary Barra informed shareholders about ongoing discussions with the White House to navigate evolving trade policies.

The Detroit-based automaker revealed a revised annual core profit estimate between $10 billion and $12.5 billion, factoring in a tariff exposure of $4 billion to $5 billion. GM aims to offset around 30% of these costs through strategic measures, including increased U.S. production and supply chain adjustments.

Despite challenges, GM's share value saw a 1% uptick following strong sales figures in April. The automaker is committed to enhancing its U.S. footprint, with plans to boost production at its facilities, particularly in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Executives remain optimistic despite the competitive pricing and increased costs associated with tariffs.

