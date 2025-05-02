Mangaluru on Edge: Police Clamp Down After Rowdy-Sheeter's Murder

The city of Mangaluru, Karnataka, is grappling with heightened tension following the murder of 30-year-old Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy-sheeter. Authorities, in a bid to curb potential unrest, have imposed prohibitory orders across the city, while the police have ramped up security measures.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) R Hitendra, addressing the media, confirmed that key suspects have been identified. With postmortem procedures underway, officials are ensuring cremation arrangements proceed smoothly. Hitendra has urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement, emphasizing the efforts taken to restore order.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated that Shetty was killed by a group of five to six assailants, and while motives remain unclear, police investigations are advancing. The city remains under heavy patrol, with over a thousand police officers stationed, ensuring safety as prohibitory orders are enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)