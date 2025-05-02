Raut Criticizes PM Modi Amidst National Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning his seemingly indifferent demeanor amidst the nation's outrage over the Pahalgam attack. Raut attributed the Prime Minister's freedom to travel around the country to the efforts of the Indian Army, while highlighting the leadership's shortcomings over the past decade.

Raut expressed dismay at Modi's nine-hour engagement with Bollywood stars in Mumbai, suggesting that the Indian Army's readiness to defend the borders enables the Prime Minister's carefree travels. With 26 tourists killed in the attack, including 25 Indians, Raut emphasized the void in leadership and reiterated the opposition's unwillingness to overlook governmental missteps.

In response to the attack, the Indian government severed ties with Pakistan, implementing decisive actions. The attack's linkages were discussed in detail during a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting. The government pledged severe repercussions for those involved, while suspending the Indus Water Treaty to send a stern warning to Pakistan over its alleged backing of cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)