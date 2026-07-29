Hollywood Highlights: Comic-Con Surprises and Streaming Deals

Entertainment world buzzes with Marvel's Comic-Con reveals, Apple's new CEO plans for media growth, and rewards at Sarajevo Film Festival. Deals include Peacock on YouTube, Canal+'s cinema investment, and Prime Video's NHL rights. Troubling news follows pop singer D4vd facing trial on serious charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 02:30 IST
Hollywood Highlights: Comic-Con Surprises and Streaming Deals
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At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced new projects including 'Ghost Rider' with Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3,' which introduces a new T'Challa. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, is set for a 2028 release.

Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus, aims to expand the tech giant's media offerings after having success with shows like 'Ted Lasso.' Meanwhile, Apple TV+ continues producing award-winning content.

Streaming remains competitive as NBCUniversal extends Peacock to YouTube Premium, Rogers partners with Prime Video for NHL broadcasts, and Canal+ commits $1 billion to European cinema. Elsewhere, pop singer D4vd faces a legal trial on serious criminal charges.

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