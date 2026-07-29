Red Sea Tensions: Houthis Escalate with Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Tanker

Tensions in the Red Sea have intensified as Yemen's Houthi forces launched ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker, marking an escalation of their declared maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia. This significant event underscores ongoing volatility in the region.

The Iran-aligned Houthis' military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, stated the vessel breached the newly declared blockade and ignored warning calls, forcing them to change its course. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an explosion heard by the master of a tanker transiting the southern Red Sea.

The Saudi-led coalition responded by targeting Houthi military sites in Yemen's Hodeidah governorate, citing threats to commercial shipping. As retaliation continued with attacks on Saudi oil facilities, this development adds complexity to the ongoing Gulf conflict, impacting global supply routes.