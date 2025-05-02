Left Menu

Minister Denounces Twin Tragedies: Calls for Unity and Swift Justice

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed shock and sorrow over recent violent incidents in Mangalore district, urging political unity for justice. A notorious figure, Suhas Shetty, was murdered, prompting prohibitory orders and police actions. Rao condemns using such events for political gain and stresses impartial justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:39 IST
Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has publicly condemned the murder of Suhas Shetty and the mob-lynching of Ashraf in the Mangalore district. He expressed profound shock and sorrow, highlighting that such incidents have persisted across different governments, including the BJP's. The minister emphasized the importance of nondiscriminatory justice, cautioning against utilizing these tragedies for political leverage.

Rao issued a call for unity among political parties, urging the BJP, Congress, and others to collaborate to address the escalating violence. Following conversations with the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Director General, he reiterated the state government's commitment to impartial justice, assuring there would be no political meddling in police operations designed to maintain peace and security.

The murder of Suhas Shetty, identified as a primary suspect in the Fazil murder case, occurred when a group of unidentified attackers intercepted his vehicle, inflicting fatal injuries. Mangaluru City Police have implemented Section 144 CrPC prohibitory orders to prevent further unrest. Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the formation of four special teams to apprehend the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

